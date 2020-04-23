Coronavirus spreads easily in U.S. homeless shelters, CDC says



Added: 23.04.2020 22:18 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: 9to5toys.com



((This April 22 story corrects to say 249 residents and 59 staff members at two homeless shelters in Atlanta were tested, not 1,192 residents and 313 staff members at 19 shelters in 6th paragraph)) More in feeds.reuters.com »