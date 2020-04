In New Orleans, roving violinist brings joy to isolated residents



Added: 23.04.2020 21:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nola.com



When pedicab operator Sarah Grant and French Quarter street violinist Anna Roznowska realized in March their livelihoods and lifestyles were threatened by New Orleans' stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they were initially at a loss. More in feeds.reuters.com »