U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in 'the way it should be'

The United States will assess if the World Health Organization is being run properly following President Donald Trump's pause in U.S. funding to the global body, the acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday.