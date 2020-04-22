U.S. CDC reports ï»¿802,583 coronavirus cases, 44,575 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported ï»¿802,583 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 26,490 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,817 to 44,575. More in feeds.reuters.com »