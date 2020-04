U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in the way it should be

The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization (WHO) is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review after President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAID's Acting Administrator John Barsa said on Wednesday.