U.S. attorney general won't rule out legal action over state coronavirus measures



Added: 21.04.2020 20:31 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.palmerreport.com



U.S. Attorney General William Barr waded further into a debate over governors' stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, saying he would not rule out legal action against states if he thought their actions infringed civil liberties. More in feeds.reuters.com »