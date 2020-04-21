U.S.' Pelosi, Schumer welcome deal with funds for small business, hospitals and testing

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer welcomed a bipartisan deal reached on small business loan support, along with money for hospitals and testing, and said the U.S. Congress would aim to pass it this week.