U.S. CDC reports 690,714 coronavirus cases, 35,443 deaths



Added: 20.04.2020



Source: elifesciences.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 690,714 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,002 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,394 to 35,443. More in feeds.reuters.com »