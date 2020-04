Back to work protests resume in coronavirus-battered U.S.; New York may be past the worst

Texas on Saturday became the latest U.S. state hit by a protest largely from supporters of President Donald Trump anxious to get back to work, while the governor of New York said his coronavirus-battered state may finally be past the worst of the health crisis there.