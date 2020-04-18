U.S. CDC reports 661,712 coronavirus cases, 33,049 deaths



Source: elifesciences.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 661,712 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,164 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,978 to 33,049. More in feeds.reuters.com »