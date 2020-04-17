'We all stay home': no work and no stimulus checks for undocumented family in U.S.

In Fresno, California, 58-year-old grandmother Maria Luisa Salazar shares a mobile home with her family of 11. Afraid that going to work would put them at risk of the coronavirus, she has stopped working and is staying at home.