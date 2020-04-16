U.S. CDC reports 632,548 coronavirus cases, 27,012 deaths



Source: elifesciences.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 632,548 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,158 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2430 to 27,012. More in feeds.reuters.com »