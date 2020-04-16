Coronavirus clue? Most cases aboard U.S. aircraft carrier are symptom-free



Added: 16.04.2020 16:24 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.doi.gov



Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say. More in feeds.reuters.com »