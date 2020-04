After Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups: officials

The United States could redirect to other international aid groups some $400 million it would have paid the World Health Organization this year, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump halted funding for the U.N. agency over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.