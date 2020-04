'Don't go to the ER': how a New York pediatrician is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

When a 3-year-old patient of New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen dislocated her arm, he told her parents not to take her to the emergency care center, fearing that could put the family at risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.