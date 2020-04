New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day: governor



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his state's healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: New York