Democrat Ocasio-Cortez plans to back Biden but wants to see tougher stances

Added: 15.04.2020 16:16 | 1 views | 0 comments

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Congress's leading progressives, told Politico on Wednesday she wanted to see former Vice President Joe Biden refine his stances on issues including healthcare and immigration before endorsing him.