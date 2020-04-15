China concealed the early coronavirus outbreak, former MI6 spymaster says



China concealed crucial information about the novel coronavirus outbreak from the rest of the world and so should answer for its deceit, the former head of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »