Exclusive: Democrats, furious with Trump, much more keen to vote now than four years ago - Reuters/Ipsos

Added: 15.04.2020 11:10 | 7 views | 0 comments

When Republicans in Wisconsin pushed through state elections last week in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Jessica Jaglowski donned a protective mask and headed for the ballot box, determining her best shot at self-preservation was not to stay home but to vote Republicans out of office.