Trial of Giuliani associates Parnas, Fruman likely delayed to 2021 after U.S. election

The trial of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, for alleged campaign finance violations will likely be delayed until after November's presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic.