Unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions will remain on military: Pentagon



Added: 14.04.2020 21:19 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theepochtimes.com



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday said he was extending a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad and that it was unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions would remain on military personnel. More in feeds.reuters.com »