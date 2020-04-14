U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier in ICU



A sailor from the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam, the Navy said on Tuesday, a day after another sailor from the carrier died after contracting the virus. More in feeds.reuters.com »