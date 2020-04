Exclusive: Emails reveal breakdowns in U.S. drive-through virus testing



thecareerers.com



As coronavirus infections exploded in New Orleans, state and local officials repeatedly told the Trump administration that its new drive-through testing effort wasn’t going well. Those tested often waited more than a week for results, and local officials had no information on who had been notified by a federally contracted call center, according to emails between local and federal officials reviewed by Reuters. More in feeds.reuters.com » EU Tags: FED