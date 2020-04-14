CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252. More in feeds.reuters.com »