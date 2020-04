California developing plan to re-open as virus spread slows



Added: 13.04.2020 23:02 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.latimes.com



California is developing a plan to ease social distancing rules incrementally as the pace of new cases and hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus appears to be moderating in the most populous U.S. state, Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California