'Worst is over,' New York's Cuomo says as U.S. grapples with reopening

The coronavirus outbreak could reach its peak in the United States this week, a top U.S. health official said on Monday as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared "the worst is over" for his state, the U.S. epicenter of the virus.