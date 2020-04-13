Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000



Source: bcnn1wp.wordpress.com



Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. More in feeds.reuters.com »