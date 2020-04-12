U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown as COVID-19 death toll tops 21,300



Americans spent Easter Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases. More in feeds.reuters.com »