With 20,500 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,500 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. More in feeds.reuters.com »