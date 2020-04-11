Pentagon awarding contract to boost N95 mask production capacity by 39 million



Source: www.seattletimes.com



The Pentagon said Saturday it is using its authority under the Defense Production Act to boost the supply of N95 masks, which are essential for protecting healthcare professionals from the coronavirus and are in short supply in many places. More in feeds.reuters.com »