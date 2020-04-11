U.S. CDC reports 492,416 coronavirus cases, 18,559 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 492,416 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 33,251 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 1,989 to 18,559. More in feeds.reuters.com »