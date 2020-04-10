U.S. railroad Amtrak receives $1 billion in emergency funding



Source: www.nps.gov



The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it released $1 billion in emergency funding for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »