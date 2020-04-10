Coronavirus forces Americans to find Easter fun at least 6 feet apart



Added: 10.04.2020 12:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: worldisraelnews.com



Easter is a special holiday for 6-year-old Nora Heddendorf. It's a day when she loves to get dolled up in a fancy dress and shiny shoes, and have fun with family and friends hunting for brightly colored eggs. More in feeds.reuters.com »