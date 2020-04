Chicago jail reports 450 coronavirus cases among staff, inmates



Added: 10.04.2020 3:18 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: patch.com



Some 450 inmates and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at Chicago's largest jail, county corrections officials said on Thursday, representing one of the nation's largest outbreaks of the respiratory illness at a single site so far in the pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Chicago