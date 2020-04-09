U.S. CDC reports 427,460 coronavirus cases, 14,696 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 427,460 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32,449 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,942 to 14,696. More in feeds.reuters.com »