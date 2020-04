U.S. urged to go slow on easing coronavirus lockdown, even as jobless claims surge

The top U.S. infectious disease expert on Thursday warned against reopening the economy too soon after a downward revisions in the coronavirus pandemic's projected death toll, while a third week of massive jobless claims underscored the economic damage caused by social distancing.