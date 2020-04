U.S. Sailor from coronavirus-stricken ship taken to ICU



Source: www.guampdn.com



A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship jumped to over 400. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money