U.S. fines Rite Aid over improper sale of pseudoephedrine



Source: www.cullmantimes.com



Rite Aid Corp will pay a $4.75 million civil fine to resolve U.S. allegations it failed to keep track of customers who bought products containing pseudoephedrine, an ingredient in many cold and cough medicines that can also be used to illegally manufacture methamphetamine. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU