From deliveries in Arizona to fish markets in California, coronavirus changes how we buy our food

Added: 08.04.2020

Eric Cohn used to wear a respirator mask, goggles and gloves only to protect against mold and asbestos as he restored homes in Tucson, Arizona. Now he dons the same gear in his new job - shopping for quarantined customers.