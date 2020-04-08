House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apology



Source: allafrica.com



U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Tuesday for the removal of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, despite Modly's apology for ridiculing the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier. More in feeds.reuters.com »