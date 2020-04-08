Acting U.S. Navy secretary resigns after ridiculing commander of coronavirus-hit ship



Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after he faced mounting backlash for firing and ridiculing the commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard. More in feeds.reuters.com »