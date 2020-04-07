U.S. CDC reports 374,329 coronavirus cases, 12,064 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 374,329 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 43,438 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,154 to 12,064. More in feeds.reuters.com »