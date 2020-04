Vigilance urged as outbreak shows signs of leveling off in New York, New Jersey

Governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak may be starting to plateau but warned against complacency as the death toll nationwide topped 10,000 and the number of known infections surpassed 360,000.