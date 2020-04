Acting U.S. Navy chief says fired ship captain may have been 'stupid': officials

Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly gave a surprise speech to the crew of the coronavirus-stricken carrier Theodore Roosevelt and defended his decision to fire their revered captain, calling him either "stupid" or ill-willed, U.S. officials told Reuters.