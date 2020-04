Two Iowa meat plants close as coronavirus outbreak spreads



Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday it shut an Iowa hog slaughterhouse after more than 24 cases of COVID-19 involving employees at the facility, in the latest disruption to the U.S. food supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees