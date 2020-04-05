U.S. Defense chief backs Navy decision to oust U.S. ship commander



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defended the U.S. Navy's controversial decision to remove the commander of a coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier, saying it was a "tough call" but that ultimately it was "a chain of command issue." More in feeds.reuters.com »