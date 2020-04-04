U.S. CDC reports 277,205 coronavirus cases, 6,593 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 277,205 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 37,926 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 6,593. More in feeds.reuters.com »