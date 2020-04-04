New York reels as 630 die in a day, the state's bleakest toll yet

Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the grimmest 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic.