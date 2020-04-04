Connecticut coronavirus cases spike, governor calls it a hot spot



Source: www.ctpost.com



A total of 64 percent of the people tested for the novel coronavirus in Connecticut in the past 24 hours came back positive, a spike that underscored the state's status as a hot spot for the disease, Governor Ned Lamont said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »