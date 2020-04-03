U.S. CDC reports 239,279 coronavirus cases, 5,443 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 239,279 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26,135 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 930 to 5,443. More in feeds.reuters.com »